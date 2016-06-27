June 27 Medtronic Plc
* Medtronic to expand heart failure portfolio with
acquisition of Heartware international
* Medtronic will acquire Heartware in a transaction valued
at approximately $1.1 billion
* Will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of
heartware common stock for $58.00 per share, in cash
* Acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive in year
three
* Expects minimal to no net eps dilution from this
transaction for first two years
* Does not intend to modify its fiscal year 2017 revenue
outlook or earnings per share (eps) guidance as a result of this
transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: