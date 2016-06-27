BRIEF-CME Group reaches average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
June 27 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
* Fairfax to acquire 80 pct interest in Indonesian insurer
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says on closing, AMAG will integrate with PT Fairfax Insurance Indonesia and become part of Fairfax Asia Group
* Fairfax Asia entered agreement with PT Paninvest Tbk and affiliates to buy 80 pct interest in PT Asuransi Multi Artha Guna TBK
* As part of transaction, AMAG will also enter into long-term general insurance partnership with PT Bank Pan Indonesia TBK
* ENTERED SOFTWARE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR ITS SMARTPHONE TECHNOLOGY WITH POCKET WI-FI SERVICE-PROVIDER, TEP WIRELESS
* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc says co and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners have decided not to proceed with an initial public offering at this time