BRIEF-Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
June 27 Earlens Corp:
* Earlens Corp announced first close of $51 million in its series C preferred stock financing led by vertex healthcare
* Earlens expects to complete financing during Q3 of 2016 by raising an additional $14 million Source text for Eikon:
Feb 2 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided not to proceed with its initial public offering, citing current market environment.
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares