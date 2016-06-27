BRIEF-CME Group reaches average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
June 27 Janssen Inc
* Health Canada has approved Invega Trinza (paliperidone palmitate), an antipsychotic medication for schizophrenia
* Health Canada's approval of Invega Trinza is based on two randomized, double-blind trials
* Invega Trinza provides a new dosing regimen option administered only four times a year
* ENTERED SOFTWARE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR ITS SMARTPHONE TECHNOLOGY WITH POCKET WI-FI SERVICE-PROVIDER, TEP WIRELESS
* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc says co and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners have decided not to proceed with an initial public offering at this time