June 27 Indos SA :

* Resolves to issue series G1 and H1 bonds

* To issue 15 series G1 bonds of the total nominal value of 3.0 million zlotys ($740,800) and 10 series H1 bonds of the total nominal value of 2.0 million zlotys

* The bonds will bear a 7 pct interest rate and will have the maturity date on June 30,2018, and July 21, 2018, respectively ($1 = 4.0495 zlotys)