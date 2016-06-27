June 27 Ialbatros Group SA :

* Its unit, iAlbatros SA, signs a contract with France-based RTE Reseau De Transport D'electricite to enable it the use of iAlbatros reservation systems

* Estimates that the 3-year contract will generate about 6 million euro ($6.6 million) revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)