* CME Group reached average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
June 27 Trinidad Drilling Ltd
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd announces amendments to its credit facility and debt covenants and provides operational update
* Says given current market expectations, Trinidad expects to be able to operate within its debt covenants
* Agreed to amend credit agreement governing its credit facility including reducing size of facility
* Agreed to amend credit agreement governing credit facility including relaxing or eliminating certain of financial covenants
* ENTERED SOFTWARE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR ITS SMARTPHONE TECHNOLOGY WITH POCKET WI-FI SERVICE-PROVIDER, TEP WIRELESS
* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc says co and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners have decided not to proceed with an initial public offering at this time