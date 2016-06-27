June 27 Trinidad Drilling Ltd

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd announces amendments to its credit facility and debt covenants and provides operational update

* Says given current market expectations, Trinidad expects to be able to operate within its debt covenants

* Agreed to amend credit agreement governing its credit facility including reducing size of facility

* Agreed to amend credit agreement governing credit facility including relaxing or eliminating certain of financial covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)