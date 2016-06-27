BRIEF-Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
June 27 People's United Financial Inc
* People's United Financial, Inc. to acquire Suffolk Bancorp; transaction valued at approximately $402 million
* Sees deal to be accretive to earnings, excluding one-time costs
* Suffolk Bancorp shareholders will receive 2.225 shares of People's United Financial stock for each Suffolk Bancorp share
* Transaction is valued at $33.55 per Suffolk Bancorp share
* Receipt of People's United Financial stock by shareholders of Suffolk Bancorp is expected to be tax-free
* Suffolk CEO Howard Bluver will join People's United Bank as New York Market President
* Progreen's subsidiary Procon acquires 5,100 acres of ocean front land in Baja
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.