June 27 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited provides additional
details on its announced acquisition of the Jeju Sun Hotel &
Casino in Jeju, Korea
* Says expects to finalize its funding arrangements for
acquisition within next few weeks
* Says expects hotel and gaming operations to generate
positive cash flow post-acquisition
* Says funding structure to be finalized should cause
acquisition to be accretive to earnings per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)