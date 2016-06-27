BRIEF-CME Group reaches average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
June 27 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals
* Eyegate announces $3.77 million registered direct offering
* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc says intends to use net proceeds to obtain additional capital to support its operations, including for clinical trials
* To sell an aggregate of 441,000 shares of common stock at a price of $2.25 per share
* Also to sell 2,776.5 shares of series a convertible preferred stock, at a price of $1,000 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
* ENTERED SOFTWARE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR ITS SMARTPHONE TECHNOLOGY WITH POCKET WI-FI SERVICE-PROVIDER, TEP WIRELESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc says co and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners have decided not to proceed with an initial public offering at this time