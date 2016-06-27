June 27 Daiichi Sankyo Co

* Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd says has entered into an agreement with Servier Canada

* Agreement in which Servier Canada will market oral, once-daily anti-coagulant edoxaban in Canada, if approved by Canadian Health Authority

* Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd says further financial details are not being disclosed

* Co will receive an upfront payment, payments based on regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on net product sales