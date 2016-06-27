June 27 Daiichi Sankyo Co
* Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd says has entered into an agreement
with Servier Canada
* Agreement in which Servier Canada will market oral,
once-daily anti-coagulant edoxaban in Canada, if approved by
Canadian Health Authority
* Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd says further financial details are
not being disclosed
* Co will receive an upfront payment, payments based on
regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on
net product sales
