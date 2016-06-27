June 27 Puma Biotechnology Inc

* Puma biotechnology submits marketing authorization application (MAA) for PB272 (neratinib) as extended adjuvant treatment of her2-positive early stage breast cancer in europe

* Says working with U.S. FDA on U.S. NDA, next submission currently anticipated in mid-2016

* In extenet study, treatment with neratinib resulted in 33% reduction of invasive disease recurrence or death versus placebo