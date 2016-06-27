BRIEF-CME Group reaches average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
June 27 Puma Biotechnology Inc
* Puma biotechnology submits marketing authorization application (MAA) for PB272 (neratinib) as extended adjuvant treatment of her2-positive early stage breast cancer in europe
* Says working with U.S. FDA on U.S. NDA, next submission currently anticipated in mid-2016
* In extenet study, treatment with neratinib resulted in 33% reduction of invasive disease recurrence or death versus placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
* ENTERED SOFTWARE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR ITS SMARTPHONE TECHNOLOGY WITH POCKET WI-FI SERVICE-PROVIDER, TEP WIRELESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc says co and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners have decided not to proceed with an initial public offering at this time