June 27 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* House price appreciation forecast for 2016 has increased by 20 basis points to 5.0 percent

* Outlook for June shows that low mortgage rates are helping to keeping housing on track despite rising house prices

* Given recent data around GDP,expect growth rebound in remaining quarters of 2016 to be at 1.9 and 2.3 percent in 2016, 2017, respectively

* Freddie Mac says expect unemployment to average 4.9 percent in 2016 and 4.8 percent in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: