BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports January 2017 trading volume
* Jan 2017 total contracts (options & futures) $97.8 million, down 5 percent from Jan 2016
June 27 Onex Corp
* Onex to invest in Wireco Worldgroup
* Says announced it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Wireco Worldgroup in a recapitalization transaction
* Says transaction is expected to close later this year subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jan 2017 total contracts (options & futures) $97.8 million, down 5 percent from Jan 2016
* Announced registration approval from New York State for marketing and sale of ContraPest
* Revenue decreased 3% to $22.0 million for three months ended December 31, 2016