June 27 Williams Companies Inc

* Announces preliminary results of elections made by stockholders for merger consideration in connection with ETE's acquisition

* Says holders of about 62.3 pct of outstanding shares of Williams common stock, elected to receive cash consideration

* Holders of 2.9 pct of stock, elected to receive mixed consideration; holders of 3.2 pct of stock, elected to receive share consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)