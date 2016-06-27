June 27 CEMATRIX Corp

* CEMATRIX Corporation announces joint marketing agreement with Lafarge

* CEMATRIX Corp says Cematrix intends to construct two new dry mix units, at an estimated cost of $2.5 million

* Says unit, CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc has entered into a joint marketing agreement with Lafarge Canada Inc, member of Lafargeholcim

* Says five-year agreement is for joint development of cellular concrete markets throughout Canada

* CEMATRIX Corp says CEMATRIX plans that two new dry mix units to be operational by spring of 2017