BRIEF-Nicholas Financial quarterly earnings per share $0.21
* Revenue decreased 3% to $22.0 million for three months ended December 31, 2016
June 27 CEMATRIX Corp
* CEMATRIX Corporation announces joint marketing agreement with Lafarge
* CEMATRIX Corp says Cematrix intends to construct two new dry mix units, at an estimated cost of $2.5 million
* Says unit, CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc has entered into a joint marketing agreement with Lafarge Canada Inc, member of Lafargeholcim
* Says five-year agreement is for joint development of cellular concrete markets throughout Canada
* CEMATRIX Corp says CEMATRIX plans that two new dry mix units to be operational by spring of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ralph Lauren CEO Stefan Larsson - "Board, Ralph, and I have over the last month worked very hard to find common ground" - conf call
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million