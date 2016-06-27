June 27 E-Solution Software SA

* Jaroslaw Michalik buys 277,717 shares representing 19.84 percent stake in company

* Cezary Olszewski buys 84,783 shares representing 6.06 percent stake in company

* Prior to the transactions, Jaroslaw Michalik and Cezary Olszewski did not own any shares of the company