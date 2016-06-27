BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports 7.5 pct stake in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
June 27 Competition and Markets Authority
* Decided not to refer merger of Permira Holdings and TL Jerseyco Finance to a phase 2 investigation
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says
* Tarveda therapeutics raises $30 million in series d financing to advance pentarin miniaturized drug conjugates