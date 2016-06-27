June 27 Wireco Worldgroup Inc

* Wireco Worldgroup Inc says affiliate of Onex Corporation, is making an equity investment for a majority interest in Wireco

* Says expects to reduce its debt from approximately $840 million as of March 31, 2016 to approximately $600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)