June 27 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

* Calpers Urges Bed Bath & Beyond Shareholders To Support The Proposal "Proxy Access And Director Accountability" - Sec filing

* Calpers owns about 587,000 shares in bed bath & beyond inc Source : 1.usa.gov/28YMvfT