June 27 S&P on South Dakota:

* South Dakota 'AAA' issuer credit rating affirmed; other ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* South Dakota ratings reflect view of state's expanding and diverse economy which has remained relatively stable historically

* Stable outlook reflects view of focus on structural budgetary alignment in light of slow, improving, economic, revenue trends

