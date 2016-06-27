June 27 Nikkei:

* Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical's operating profit apparently took a 13 pct hit for the march-May Quarter - Nikkei

* Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical forecasts sales falling 4 pct to 155 billion yen for the year ending February 2017 - NIKKEI

* Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical likely earned around 5 bln yen ($49.2 mln) in profit for march-may quarter on a group basis - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)