BRIEF-Nicholas Financial quarterly earnings per share $0.21
* Revenue decreased 3% to $22.0 million for three months ended December 31, 2016
June 27 Unigold
* Unigold resumes exploration drill program targeting high grade systems at candelones extension deposit
* Exploration drilling at candelones extension deposit in dominican republic, will resume in july 2016 and continue through to december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Revenue decreased 3% to $22.0 million for three months ended December 31, 2016
* Ralph Lauren CEO Stefan Larsson - "Board, Ralph, and I have over the last month worked very hard to find common ground" - conf call
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million