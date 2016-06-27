June 27 (Reuters) -

* Signed agreement with Russian company Belaya Dacha to establish new JV partnership

* Says partnership will, at close, invest in a new french fry manufacturing facility in Lipetsk

* Construction is planned to begin mid-2016, with production starting in early 2018

* Conagra Foods Inc says partnership between Conagra Foods Lamb Weston and Netherlands based Meijer Frozen Food, signed an agreement with Belaya Dacha