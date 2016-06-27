BRIEF-Ralph Lauren CFO says expects 2017 capital expenditures of about $325 mln - conf call
* Ralph Lauren CEO Stefan Larsson - "Board, Ralph, and I have over the last month worked very hard to find common ground" - conf call
June 27 Great Elm Capital Group
* Entered into subscription agreement, dated as of june 23, with funds managed by mast capital management llc
* As per subscription agreement, co invested $30 million in cash to purchase common shares of gecc Source text :1.usa.gov/298DVdZ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
* Lazard Asset Management held 5 percent of Italian gas distributor Italgas on Jan. 30, filings published by Italy's market watchdog show on Thursday Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)