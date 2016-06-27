BRIEF-Nicholas Financial quarterly earnings per share $0.21
* Revenue decreased 3% to $22.0 million for three months ended December 31, 2016
June 27 Alcentra Capital Corp :
* Notes negligible direct exposure of its portfolio companies to u.k. And european economies
* Only four out of 31 of its portfolio companies have any meaningful UK or european operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ralph Lauren CEO Stefan Larsson - "Board, Ralph, and I have over the last month worked very hard to find common ground" - conf call
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million