June 27 New York Yankees:

* Announce Multi-year sponsorship agreement with Stubhub

* The new system will be fully integrated and operational by thursday, July 7

* New product will allow Stubhub to be completely integrated into the Yankees ticket system, replacing the Yankees Ticket Exchange

* Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed

* Stubhub will receive full marketing, sponsorship benefits, including in-stadium signage, suite access, use of official team marks