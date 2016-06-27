June 27 Ageas SA :

* Ageas announces further important support for Fortis settlement

* Has also reached an agreement with Mr. Geert Lenssens, of the Brussels-based law firm SQ Law

* Lenssens' endorsement of settlement does not impact size of settlement

* An amount of 1,204 million euros ($1.33 billion) has been agreed upon to compensate eligible shareholders