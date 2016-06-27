BRIEF-Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi 2016 net profit rises to 2.93 bln lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 2.93 billion lira ($786.11 million) versus 1.86 billion lira year ago
June 27 Intercard Informationssysteme AG :
* Sandpiper Digital Payments AG informed that for the time being it holds more than 50 pct of the shares in Intercard AG Informationssysteme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY 2016 net profit of 2.93 billion lira ($786.11 million) versus 1.86 billion lira year ago
MUMBAI, Feb 2 The Reserve Bank of India issued revised guidelines for commercial papers, including mandating that the issuer must disclose the end-use of such funds and that it cannot buy back its securities before 60 days from the sale to investors.
ZURICH, Feb 2 The Swiss National Bank will be able to normalise its monetary policy and shrink its massive balance sheet in the future, a member of the bank's expanded governing board said on Thursday.