BRIEF-Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
June 27 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc says if merger is not consummated under specified circumstances, FCB agreed to pay co a termination fee of $4.1 million Source - 1.usa.gov/29587cQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Progreen's subsidiary Procon acquires 5,100 acres of ocean front land in Baja Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.