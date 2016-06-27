UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 27 (Reuters) -
* Kirin Holdings will stop selling Corona,other popular beer brands of Anheuser-Busch InBev in Australia - Nikkei
* Kirin Holdings will stop selling Corona in Australia due to Anheuser-Busch InBev's planned merger with Sabmiller - Nikkei
* Kirin Holdings said licensing contract for Australian unit Lion to sell AB InBev's 10 beer brands, including Budweiser, will end in September- Nikkei
* Kirin will lose nearly 50 billion yen in annual revenue starting in 2017- Nikkei
* AB InBev is expected to switch licensing to Foster's, Sabmiller's unit; Kirin will receive up to $221 mln for this change- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources