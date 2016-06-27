BRIEF-Medivir says EGM backs redemption programme
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
June 27 Arch Venture Fund VI, L.P.:
* Arch Venture Fund VI, L.P. reports 7.5 pct stake in VBI Vaccines Inc as of May 6 - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/29hhClg) Further company coverage:
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock