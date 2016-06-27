BRIEF-Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
June 27 Crest Petroleum Corp
* Crest Petroleum announces proposed reverse takeover with GFG Resources Inc and introduces leadership team
* GFG will exchange all GFG shares for common shares of crest on a one GFG share for one crest share basis
* Progreen's subsidiary Procon acquires 5,100 acres of ocean front land in Baja
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.