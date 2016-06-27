June 27 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta Coating Systems to acquire coil and spray coatings manufacturer Dura Coat Products

* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Co will initially purchase a majority stake in dura coat at closing which is expected to occur in q3 of 2016