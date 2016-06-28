BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings reported NAV of $18.15 per share as of Jan. 31
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
June 27 Moody's:
* Moody's: Consolidation of Indian banking system presents greater risks than benefits
* India's banking system has witnessed an increase in stressed assets since 2012
* No Indian PSB currently has the financial strength to assume consolidator role without risking its own credit standing post-merger
* Indian government's proposal to consolidate country's public sector banks creates risks that could offset the potential long-term benefits.
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.