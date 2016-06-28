UPDATE 1-Prosecutors investigate Deutsche Boerse CEO for alleged insider trading
* Prosecutors look into Boerse-LSE talks before purchase (Adds quote, further details)
June 28 Assystem SA :
* MOMENTUM joint venture wins 174 million euro ($192.4 million) ITER contract
* Momentum JV, comprising Amec Foster Wheeler, Assystem and Kepco E&C, named construction management-as-agent contractor on unique international project
* 10-Year has an option for a three-year extension Source text: bit.ly/29az7oi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prosecutors look into Boerse-LSE talks before purchase (Adds quote, further details)
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 The London Stock Exchange said it welcomed that Deutsche Boerse's chairman backed its chief executive in the face of an insider trading probe and said it looked forward to completing a planned merger between the two exchange operators.
* Shares down 4.5 pct, among top fallers in midcap index (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)