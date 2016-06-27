BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings anounces deal to sell 23 MW of projects in Greece
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
June 27 U.S. FTC :
* U.S. FTC challenges proposed merger of canadian chemical companies Superior Plus Corp and Canexus Corp
* Today filed administrative complaint charging proposed million merger of Superior Plus and Canexus Corp would violate antitrust laws
* Authorized staff to seek temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in federal court to prevent parties consummating merger
* Standex expands electronics in asia with planned acquisition of oki sensor device corporation
* MGX Minerals acquires Lisbon Valley Petro Lithium Project in Utah