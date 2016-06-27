BRIEF-Ralph Lauren CFO says expects 2017 capital expenditures of about $325 mln - conf call
* Ralph Lauren CEO Stefan Larsson - "Board, Ralph, and I have over the last month worked very hard to find common ground" - conf call
June 27 Callon Petroleum Co :
* Expect to achieve goal of cash flow neutrality during Q2 2016
* Plan to complete 3 DUCs on acquired assets in Q2 or Q3 2016
* Plans to run 2 rigs in the second half of the year; will look to add a 3rd rig
* When we start a second or third rig, we will be outspending cash flow - conference
* Continue to see scope for bolt-on acquisitions in Permian basin - conference
* "We can manage a little bit of an outspend " of cash flow for the next few quarters Further company coverage:
* Ralph Lauren CEO Stefan Larsson - "Board, Ralph, and I have over the last month worked very hard to find common ground" - conf call
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
* Lazard Asset Management held 5 percent of Italian gas distributor Italgas on Jan. 30, filings published by Italy's market watchdog show on Thursday Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)