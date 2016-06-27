BRIEF-Wecast Network acquires 55pct of Wide Angle Group Limited
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
June 27 Fitch:
* Fitch: ruling for ETE neutral to ratings; merger uncertainty continues
* Believes termination of merger with Williams Companies is marginally beneficial to ETE's near-term credit profile but not enough to impact ratings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Lojas Americanas SA, Brazil's largest discount retailer, has hired the local unit of Credit Suisse Group AG to underwrite an offering of new shares to fund an acquisition, a Brazil-based blog said on Thursday.
* Cardiff signs letter of intent to acquire ride today acceptance