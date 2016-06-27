BRIEF-Medivir says EGM backs redemption programme
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
June 27 Icagen:
* Acquires Sanofi's Oro Valley, Arizona research facility
* Icagen says will retain majority of scientists working at Tucson site in transition
* Icagen says value of deal was not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock