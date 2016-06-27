June 27 Monsanto Co

* Monsanto and Sumitomo Chemical enter new global crop protection collaboration for next generation PPO technologies

* Under agreement, Monsanto and Sumitomo Chemical will work together and in parallel to create integrated system of germplasm, biotechnology and crop protection

* New generation PPO herbicide is expected to be available within brands offered by both companies

* Next-generation herbicide is expected to be commercially available early in next decade, pending regulatory approvals

