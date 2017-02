June 27 PRD Energy Inc

* Says board has concluded its review of company's strategic alternatives process

* Says board determined that an orderly liquidation and dissolution of co is best alternative for maximizing shareholder value

* Effective immediately, co will cease to carry on business except as may be required to wind up business and affairs of PRD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)