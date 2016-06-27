June 27 General Electric Co

* GE to sell bulk of U.S. restaurant finance assets in separate transactions to three buyers

* Combined transactions represent ending net investment (ENI) of approximately US$1.4 billion as of Q1 2016

* General electric co says under agreements, each buyer will acquire assets based on regional headquarters location of respective borrowers

* Further details on transaction terms are not being disclosed

* Combined transactions are collectively expected to release approximately US$0.2 billion of capital to GE

* General electric co says will retain financing verticals that relate directly to GE's industrial businesses

* First Horizon National Corp to acquire assets in southwest and southeast; Wintrust Financial Corp to buy assets in midwest, part of west