UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca faces falling profit while awaits key drug data
* All eyes on mid-year results from lung cancer trial (Adds shares, further details on cancer drug competition)
June 28 Zehnder Group AG :
* Is increasing its share in the Chinese ventilation company Shanghai Nather Air Tech Co., Ltd. From 51 to 75.5 pct
* Parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price
* Is taking over the minority shares of one of the two company founders, who is withdrawing from business activi-ties at shanghai nather
* Other 24.5 pct will remain in the possession of the second founder and managing director of Shanghai Nather Source text: bit.ly/2911hph Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Feb 2 Swiss financial markets watchdog FINMA sanctioned private bank Coutts & Co Ltd for breaching money laundering regulations in its business relationships with Malaysia's scandal-tainted sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.