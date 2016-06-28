UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca faces falling profit while awaits key drug data
* All eyes on mid-year results from lung cancer trial (Adds shares, further details on cancer drug competition)
June 28 Legal & General Group Plc
* Our solvency II surplus is c.£4.9bn, we expect our net cash for half year 2016 to be up 15% and we run an 'a minus' rated credit portfolio of £44.8bn.
* We expect our net cash for half year 2016 to be up 15% and we run an 'a minus' rated credit portfolio of £44.8bn
* Year-End 2015 solvency ii balance sheet (pra basis) had a coverage ratio of 169% with eligible own funds of £13.5bn and a solvency capital requirement of £8.0bn resulting in a surplus of £5.5bn.
* Overall, our solvency II balance sheet has demonstrated its resilience to market volatility, including that caused to date by eu referendum outcome.
* We currently hold c.£3.3bn of cash and cash equivalents within our eligible own funds excluding cash held within our with-profits funds
* Has not taken any action as a result of downgrade of uk sovereign debt by moody's, standard & poor's and fitch as already treated uk sovereign debt as AA rated in our internal model.
* In first half of 2016, we expect group's operational cash generation to be up c.5% to c.£655m and net cash generation to be up c.15% to c.£720m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
* All eyes on mid-year results from lung cancer trial (Adds shares, further details on cancer drug competition)
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
LONDON, Feb 2 Vodafone, the world's second biggest mobile phone group, said it would meet the "lower end" of its earnings guidance for the full year as its battles intensifying competition in India and Britain.