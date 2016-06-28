UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 28 Zemaitijos Pienas AB :
* To acquire up to 10 per cent of company's own shares (calculating together with shares already owned by company)
* To use funds of reserve for acquiring own shares (4.3 million euros ($4.75 million) are reserved for acquiring own shares)
* To establish price for acquiring own shares 0.67 euros
* To buy shares from July 4, 2016 to Aug. 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9044 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources