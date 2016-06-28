German savings bank chief calls for exit from expansive ECB policy
BERLIN, Feb 2 The head of Germany's savings bank association called on Thursday for the first steps to be taken to exit the European Central Bank's expansionary monetary policy.
June 28 Fitch on EU:
* Related supranational ratings unaffected by Brexit vote
* Does not expect a unilateral and sudden withdrawal of UK's capital from EIB
* Exit vote in UK referendum does not have immediate implications for ratings of EU and Euratom
* UK vote to withdraw from EU, subsequent downgrade of UK sovereign rating unlikely to immediately impact 'AAA' ratings of EU-related supranationals
* UK's vote could have longer-term negative implications for EU's creditworthiness if it results in a weakening of support for EU
Source text for Eikon: ))
BERLIN, Feb 2 The head of Germany's savings bank association called on Thursday for the first steps to be taken to exit the European Central Bank's expansionary monetary policy.
* Cashflow up by 69 percent in fourth quarter (Recasts, adds shares, quotes, details)
* Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year: