BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 LendingClub Corp
* Estimates that it will recognize approximately $3.0 million in charges in quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Adjustments made to valuation of fund assets affected direction, specific returns reported in monthly statements sent to limited partners
* Will reimburse limited partners who, during life of any fund, entered, exited funds and who were adversely impacted by these adjustments
* Reimbursement expected to cost about $800,000, covering period from start of funds ( earliest of which was March 2011) to May 31, 2016
* At May 31, 2016, funds had aggregate total assets of $1.1 billion
* LendingClub says identified 32 loans made in second half of dec 2009 through platform to former CEO, Renaud Laplanche, and 3 of his family members
* LendingClub says identified 32 loans made in second half of Dec 2009, totaling about $722,800 in originations and $25,000 in revenue
* "further, we are realigning responsibilities for accounting and financial reporting for funds within company"
* Review found 32 loans made in second half of Dec 2009 were issued in order to help increase reported platform loan volume for Dec 2009
* Confident there are no other situations in which laplanche inappropriately originated loans in his or his family's name after Dec 2009 Source: (1.usa.gov/293l71w ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.