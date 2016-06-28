June 28 Bombardier Inc

* Air Canada and Bombardier finalize landmark C Series order for up to 75 aircraft

* Deliveries are scheduled to begin in late 2019 and extend to 2022

* Says amount would increase to $6.3 billion should Air Canada exercise all 30 option aircraft

* Bombardier says purchase agreement includes a firm order for 45 CS300 aircraft and options for an additional 30 CS300 aircraft

* Says at list price, firm order for 45 cs300 aircraft is valued at about $3.8 billion