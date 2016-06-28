UPDATE 2-Shell outstrips Exxon on profit, cashflow seen signalling revival
* Cashflow up by 69 percent in fourth quarter (Recasts, adds shares, quotes, details)
June 28 Dow Chemical Co
* Dow announces multiple actions to accelerate shareholder value creation from dow corning transaction; increases synergy capture to $500 million
* Transaction will also be accretive to operating earnings per share, cash flow from operations and free cash flow in first full year
* Dow will shut down silicones manufacturing facilities in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Yamakita, Japan
* Actions will result in a reduction of approximately 2,500 positions globally, or approximately four percent of dow's workforce
* Cost synergies will be achieved through a combination of workforce consolidations and savings from other actions
* Actions will result in a reduction of approximately 2,500 positions globally, or approximately four percent of Dow's workforce
* Says will take a charge of approximately $410 million to $460 million in Q2 of 2016 for asset impairments
* Dow Chemical says actions position Dow to achieve its cost synergy target run rate of 70 percent within 12 months of closing Dow Corning transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Cashflow up by 69 percent in fourth quarter (Recasts, adds shares, quotes, details)
* Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co